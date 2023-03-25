An atmospherically acclaimed crime thriller with an otherworldly twist kidnaps Netflix’s #1 spot

On their own, murder mysteries and supernatural horrors are eminently popular forms of filmmaking. Put them together, though, and the opportunity is there for a completely unique genre-bender that’s got the potential to deliver something entirely new to audiences. It may not have set the world alight, but 2019’s I See You won enough acclaim to indicate it understood the assignment.

Largely restricted to digital and VOD, director Adam Randall’s unsettlingly atmospheric slow-burner landed a stellar Certified Fresh score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while an audience approval rating of 73 percent showcases that viewers were left just as impressed by the events that transpired in the otherworldly investigation.

via Saban Films

Not only that, but I See You has been riding the crest of a wave on streaming this week, having escaped from the woodwork and made a frantic dash towards the top end of Netflix’s charts. Per FlixPatrol, the film currently ranks as the number one most-watched feature on the platform among subscribers in the United States, which is a hell of a return to prominence.

Jon Tenney stars as an investigator looking into the disappearance of a 12 year-old boy, but he’s also got some personal issues to contend with as his family life threatens to come apart at the seams. Helen Hunt’s spouse has got troubles of her own that find her slowly losing a foothold on both sanity and reality, which reaches boiling point when a sinister presence seemingly manifests inside the confines of their home for no apparent reason, putting their son in immediate danger of being the culprit’s next victim.