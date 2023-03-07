An award-winning tale of murder and dismemberment gets strewn across the Disney Plus charts

Serial killer thrillers focusing on grisly tales of violence are all the rage these days – and have been for quite some time – but you wouldn’t expect Disney Plus to be the place for subscribers to flock in order to get their latest fix. Nonetheless, 2015’s phenomenal Port of Call has made an unexpected splash on the most family-friendly streaming service of them all.

The hard-boiled crime story was nominated for no less than 12 trophies at the Hong Kong Film Awards, and ended up walking away with seven of them, including all four of the major acting awards, as well as Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Even though the trophies kept flowing, the atmospheric urban nightmare ended up tanking horrendously at the box office.

via Mei Ah Entertainment

Proving that good things do eventually come to those who wait, though, FlixPatrol has revealed the grim and gritty Port of Call as one of the most unlikely Disney Plus success stories in recent times, with the film having made a splash on the platform’s worldwide watch-list this week.

It isn’t an easy viewing experience by any stretch, especially when it’s inspired by real events, with the dismemberment and disposal of a teenage prostitute kicking the story into action, leading to her severed head being discovered in a harbor. From there, a grizzled detective takes on the case in an effort to discover what happened to the poor youngster, sending him on what could prove to be a one-way trip into the seedy criminal underbelly of Hong Kong.