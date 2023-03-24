An award-winning technological terror picks at the scabs of sinister censorship on streaming

Horror movies about social media are only going to become more prevalent as time wears on, but we’d be surprised if any of them find the same levels of awards season acclaim as last year’s Deleter.

While it wasn’t quite the Academy Awards, writer and director Mikhail Red’s technological terror nonetheless walked away from Metro Manila Film Festival with a whopping eight trophies including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Having now set it sights on taking over the world, the haunting parable has been picking at the scabs of censorship on streaming.

via Viva Films

Per FlixPatrol, Deleter has been uploaded to the Prime Video Top 10 in multiple countries around the world this week, and it may put you off refreshing your timeline, at least for a little while. Nadine Lustre’s content moderation staffer is tasked with filtering out explicit and graphic content before it reaches social media, which seems mundane enough.

However, despite being perceived as cold and uncaring by her colleagues due to the nature of her job, the actress’ Lyra is hiding a deep and dark secret of her own. Trying to forget her past while dealing with traumatic and disturbing imagery is no easy task, and it doesn’t take long for her personal and professional lives to be driven headlong into a collision course.

International horror is arguably in ruder health right now than it’s been for a long time, so Deleter is one well worth seeking out and tracking down if you’ve got a penchant for seeing online horror hit a little closer to home.