An awe-inspiring crime caper that deserves the sequel it won’t be getting hits the gas on 3 major streaming services

Edgar Wright had already cultivated a reputation as one of the most visually dazzling and consistently acclaimed filmmakers in the business through his Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy and sorely underrated comic book box office catastrophe Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, but it wasn’t until Baby Driver that he hammered home his credentials as being more than capable of crafting a one-of-a-kind blockbuster smash hit.

The spectacular crime caper is essentially a car chase-driven heist thriller that doubles as an unexpected musical, with the camerawork and editing impeccably matching notes and needle drops to the sequences that unfold onscreen, which makes Baby Driver not just one of the genre’s finest entries from the last decade, but also one of its most uniquely inventive.

With Sony at the wheel, it wasn’t a surprise when sequel talks emerged shortly after the jaw-dropping tale had conspired to earn $227 million at the box office on a $30 million budget, wrangle itself an impressive 92 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, and scoop three well-deserved Academy Award nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Of course, we’re six years removed from Baby Driver‘s release and we haven’t heard a peep in a long time, so it’s beginning to feel as if we’ll never get that second chapter. Regardless, the deliriously entertaining high-octane thrill ride has continued to underscore its reputation as an enduring favorite, with FlixPatrol revealing Wright’s ode to music as one of the most-watched features on not just the Netflix charts, but Prime Video and iTunes as well.