An awesome Donnie Yen movie is high-kicking its way up the Disney Plus charts

Donnie Yen may be one of the modern era’s greatest action heroes, but his move into broad Hollywood blockbusters has only really gathered pace in the last few years.

He’s made Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 4 in fairly quick succession, but his bread and butter will always remain Hong Kong cinema. The 58 year-old churns out at least one local production on an annual basis, and the final installment in one of his most recent and successful franchises has become the latest surprising title to find new life on Disney Plus.

Ip Man 4: The Finale, as you may have gleaned from the title, is the last chapter of the saga that saw Yen headline a quartet of increasingly dramatized tales focused on the life of the titular marital arts master. Each of them scored at least 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and they combined to earn over $400 million at the box office, so it’s also one of the more unsung multi-film sagas that action fans may have missed out on.

However, as per FlixPatrol, Ip Man 4: The Finale has crash landed into the most-watched list on Disney Plus with one eye already on the Top 20, and it’s the least that Yen deserves when he’s been putting out top quality martial arts epics for decades.