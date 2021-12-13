An awful Henry Cavill thriller is sneaking up the streaming ranks

There’s definitely an argument to be made that when you remove Henry Cavill from a major property, his track record of critical and commercial success isn’t all that great.

Of course, who cares in the grand scheme of things when we’re talking about a guy that played Superman in the DCEU, served as the building block for one of Netflix’s biggest franchises via The Witcher, got the streaming service sued for his performance as Sherlock in Enola Holmes, and went toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, reloading his own goddamn arms in the process.

Outside of the those titles, with the notable exception of Guy Ritchie’s underrated The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Cavill’s other ventures into the action and thriller genres haven’t yielded the best of rewards. And yet, that hasn’t stopped the terrible Night Hunter from stealthily making its way up the Netflix most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.

Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion, Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci in a revenge-driven crime story revolving around a rogue vigilante and questionable sounds like a solid blast of entertainment on paper, but it would be fair to say that Night Hunter sucks. 14% on Rotten Tomatoes is not great, but Netflix subscribers clearly don’t mind the bad reviews.