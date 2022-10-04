An egregiously unheralded time travel fantasy circles back around to find fresh recognition

Trying to balance multiple different genres in the space of a single movie is a tricky tightrope act that’s foiled many filmmakers, with the acclaim that greeted Pleasantville even more impressive when you consider it marked the feature-length directorial debut of future Hunger Games and Ocean’s 8 helmer Gary Ross.

Acting as writer, director, and producer of the mashup that combined elements of teen comedy, time travel caper, high concept fantasy, and family drama all into one hugely satisfying and wonderfully cohesive whole, the end product wound up scoring widespread praise and adulation from all corners, including a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent and three Academy Award nominations.

And yet, the general public could not have cared less about Pleasantville at the time, and it flopped hard after earning less than $50 million at the box office on a $60 million budget. Thankfully, cinephiles aren’t going to let it fade from memory, with the reappraisal already ongoing as fans rush to support the timeless fable that merges the old with the new.

via New Line Cinema

Tobey Maguire’s high schooler finds himself obsessed with the titular TV series, before a repairman who may or may not have magical powers sends him and his sister (played by Reese Witherspoon) into the world of the wholesome sitcom, where they’re forced to navigate their existence as two kids out of time and struggling to adapt to a place that’s almost suspiciously good to be true.

Excellent performances, smart writing, a stacked cast, and a subtle streak of subtext create cinematic magic, to the extent it would be fair to say that Pleasantville has been slept on for way too long – and the 25th anniversary is right around the corner next year.