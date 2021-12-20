An ‘excruciatingly awful’ Christmas film is sleighing it on streaming

The words “excruciatingly awful” aren’t usually what you want to see in a movie review. Even more baffling is seeing those words attached to one of the most popular shows on streaming platforms right now. Still, HBO Max has a new contender in its top ten.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, Deck the Halls is currently the tenth most popular movie on the entire platform in the United States. So despite Richard Roeper of Ebert & Roeper fame literally saying, “thank God, it’s over” after he watched it for the first time, it seems that audiences can’t get enough of the movie this holiday season.

It’s not like Deck the Halls lacks any big-name actors either. Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, and Kristin Chenoweth come together to tell the story of neighbors feuding at Christmas after one of them their house with so many lights that it can be seen from space. Still, perhaps it’s the cheesy “it’s so bad it’s good” factor that is bringing HBO Max subscribers out in droves to give it a watch.

The film was nominated for several awards back in the day. Razzie awards, that is. We’re confused why so many people want to watch the film nominated for Worst Excuse For Family Entertainment, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Supporting Actress, but hey, HBO Max subscribers may have unique tastes?

During its initial release, the film was even a box office bomb and holds a jaw-droppingly low six percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and only a slightly better thirty percent rating with audiences.

Still, if you want to see why so many people want to see Deck The Halls despite all the hate it gets, you can find it on HBO Max now.