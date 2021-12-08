An iconic Benedict Cumberbatch Christmas hit is taking over Amazon

Did you know that Benedict Cumberbatch was in a Christmas movie? If you weren’t paying close attention in 2018, then you might have missed it. But yes, the Sherlock and Doctor Strange star was front and center in the animated depiction of The Grinch. And now, everyone’s favorite Tumblr sexyman is dominating Amazon’s top 10 charts in the U.S.

The Grinch remains the sixth most popular film on Amazon Prime Video’s U.S. platform, beating out Dune and F9, and even briefly taking the second place slot on Amazon on Dec. 3. Not to be outdone by Americans, The Grinch has also trended in Amazon’s top 10 in the U.K., and briefly appeared in Canada’s top 10 on Netflix. The Grinch is dominating in France as well, remaining the number one film from Dec. 4 through today on Netflix.

The Grinch follows the plot of Dr. Seuss’ iconic Christmas picture book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but with some added gags and plot points thrown in to spice up the 64-year-old classic. The movie follows the Grinch, a green, cantankerous loner on the outskirts of Whoville who decides to steal Christmas from the Whos as revenge for their cheery, optimistic demeanor. The Grinch’s heart may be two sizes two small, but along the way, six-year-old Cindy Lou Who helps him learn a bit more about the true meaning of Christmas.

The Grinch Is (Still) Grouchy In New Poster For Animated Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cumberbatch plays the titular character and Pharrell Williams appears as the film’s Narrator. It’s a fun romp through a Dr. Seuss classic, created by the same production team behind Despicable Me and The Lorax. The end result is a charming Christmas flick, especially compared to the disorienting fever dream that is Jim Carrey’s live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Benedict Cumberbatch is well-cast in the role, although seeing Carrey take on the Grinch as an eccentric inventor would admittedly be a thrilling treat.

Catch The Grinch on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.