Star Wars fans have continuously found new positive ways to interpret the prequel trilogy over the past decade, with George Lucas finally receiving some recognition for the vision he was nurturing back in the early 2000s.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the praise seems to center around Revenge of the Sith, the movie that effectively tied everything together and put the players in their places for A New Hope. The latest instance is no exception, of course, bringing to attention the brilliant cold open that depicted the battle between the Republic and the Separatists above the orbit of Coruscant.

As you can see below, Star Wars fans over at the main galaxy far, far away subreddit seem to agree with their fellow enthusiast about the first moments of Revenge of the Sith being the “most badass opening of any movie ever.”

The scene in question involves Obi-Wan and Anakin flying together toward the Separatist command ship to rescue Chancellor Palpatine. Just the sheer scale of the fight is enough to give you a nerd headache, especially if your conception of Star Wars space fights before then had been the little skirmishes between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire.

A lot of fans are simply nodding their heads in agreement that the scene is pretty badass.

Others, meanwhile, would like to point out that even in objective terms, this opening is a cinematic masterwork.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect Star Wars fans to actually agree about anything, especially a claim as superfluous as this one.

Well, I guess it’s that time again. Time to rewatch Revenge of the Sith.