An illogical Razzie-nominated thriller punches above its weight on Netflix

On the surface, there was enough talent and pedigree attached to 2002 thriller Enough to generate a reasonable amount of buzz and expectation, only for the finished product to go down in a ball of flaming critical and commercial disappointment.

Adapted from the New York Times bestseller Black and Blue from author Anna Quindlen, director Michael Apted was a proven pair of hands behind the camera, while Jennifer Lopez provided an injection of star power in the lead role, with the actress also having a point to prove after being pigeonholed as a romantic lead as opposed to a genuine dramatic powerhouse.

The actress stars as waitress Slim, who lives an idyllic life in the suburbs after falling in love and marrying Billy Campbell’s wealthy Mitch. However, her perfect life is shattered irrevocably when she discovers her husband’s abusive and controlling nature, forcing her to go on the run and learn to defend herself from her increasingly manipulative and obsessed spouse.

It’s sensitive and serious subject matter that really ought to have been handled with a degree of sensitivity and delicacy, but Enough ended up as a run-of-the-mill revenge thriller. A 22% Rotten Tomatoes score hammered home how unremarkable the film was, while Lopez even scored a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress into the bargain.

And yet, Enough has suddenly and inexplicably become one of Netflix’s biggest titles this week, and it could realistically be in the global Top 10 by this time tomorrow. As per FlixPatrol, the maligned and overwhelmingly implausible feature currently sits in 16th place on the worldwide charts, which is an impressive turnaround for something panned by critics 20 years ago.