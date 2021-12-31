An incendiary true story that missed the mark hits back on Netflix

During the buildup to release, many critics and audiences were expecting big things from The Best of Enemies, which roped in a massively talented ensemble to tell an incendiary true-life story that had circled back around in prescience to become timely all over again by April 2019.

Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson starred opposite Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell in the dramatized adaptation of The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South, which revolved around the heated rivalry between legendary civil rights activist Ann Atwater and Ku Klux Klan figurehead C.P. Ellis.

During the summer of 1971, the diametrically opposed figures co-chaired a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina, leading to a series of revelations and bombshells that end up impacting almost every facet of their respective lives.

A 53% Rotten Tomatoes score was disappointing given the potential of the project, but at least The Best of Enemies has been rebounding on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the movie has jumped thirteen places on the most-watched list since yesterday, and it remains a powerful drama, even if it failed to capitalize on retelling the events depicted in the way they truly deserved to be told.