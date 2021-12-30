An incredible hidden gem is finding new life on Netflix

The theory is that by providing a veritable buffet of content that covers the entirety of the genre spectrum, the almighty Netflix algorithm will turn up more than a few hidden gems that subscribers may never have even heard of but may be encouraged to check out.

Sure, it doesn’t always work out that way when the most-watched list is typically dominated by high-profile originals, popular blockbusters, and star vehicles featuring big names, but every now and then something great slips through the cracks. The most recent example is hard-hitting drama Clemency, which has risen up the rankings by nine places since yesterday, as per FlixPatrol.

The always-reliable Alfre Woodward stars as a prison warden who’s been growing distant from her husband as she oversees death row executions. However, when she forms a bond with Aldis Hodge’s dead man walking, she opens herself up like she hasn’t done in years, causing her to question almost every facet of her existence.

Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency would go on to win the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, but it flew almost completely under the radar when it first released in Dec. 2019. Thankfully, it’s finding a well-deserved new audience on Netflix.