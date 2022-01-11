An Indian love story dances its way to Netflix success

According to FlixPatrol, the dramatic comedy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of Netflix’s Top 10 films in Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, and Kuwait.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui follows a Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana), a gym owner and bodybuilder that unexpectedly falls for a Zumba Instructor Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor) in Chandigarh, India. Things begin to take a turn for the worst after Manu finds out that the individual he’s head over heels for is a trans woman. Following Maanvi’s admission, the film offers viewers insight into Manu’s preconceived notion and ignorance about the LGBTQ+ community.

The movie also stars Yash Bhojwani, Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol, Sawan Rupowali, Satwant Kaur, Tarsen Paul, Goni Sagoo, Ranjit Punia, Nary Singh, Leena Sharma, and Jeevan Vadhera.

The film’s production began in October 2020 in Chandigarh, and wrapped two months later. Chandigarh Kare Aashiquiwas ultimately released on December 10, 2021. Since then, the film has generated about $5.2 million in revenue compared to its $5.4 million budget. Despite slightly missing the mark in terms of overall box office earnings, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Times of India author Hiren Kotwani rated the movie’s direction a 4 out of 5 stars and praised Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘s director Abhishek Kapoor for handling the film’s subject with “sensitivity and maturity.”