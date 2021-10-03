An Infamous Box Office Bomb Is Finding New Life On Netflix

At one stage, Rob Cohen was near the top of every studio’s list when they were looking to hire a safe pair of hands capable of helming a high concept effects-heavy genre film that could do a decent turn at the box office.

Having delivered fantasy adventure Dragonheart, disaster epic Daylight, street racer The Fast and the Furious, conspiracy thriller The Skulls and extreme actioner xXx, the filmmaker had more than proven himself. However, the wheels came off when he took the reins on Stealth, which went down in the history books as one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time.

Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel and Jamie Foxx headlined the $150 million blockbuster about a trio of hotshot pilots training an unmanned military plane. After the aircraft is hit by lightning, the artificial intelligence goes rogue and sets off on its own mission, forcing them to try and take it down before it ignited World War III.

That sounds ridiculous, and Stealth is indeed very silly. It was widely panned by critics and holds a paltry 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie’s commercial performance was even worse. Earning just $79 million globally, Sony lost an estimated $100 million on the project, but it’s somehow rebounded on Netflix to enter the Top 10 most-watched list over the weekend, as per FlixPatrol.