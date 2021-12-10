An infamous box office bomb takes aim at Netflix success

There are some movies you can just tell are going to flop from a mile away, and despite the level of talent involved on either side of the camera, 2018’s Robin Hood was definitely one of them.

Peaky Blinder‘s Otto Bathurst was making his feature-length directorial debut on a $100 million blockbuster that boasted Leonardo DiCaprio as a producer, while the cast was populated by recognizable and talented stars including Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan and more, so there was definitely reason to be optimistic.

The only real problem, which is admittedly a fairly large one, was that nobody cared about the film in the slightest. It had only been a few years since Ridley Scott’s blockbuster re-telling of the story, and none of the marketing indicated that we had to go out of our way to catch the second gritty and realistic spin on the legendary outlaw in less than a decade.

To the surprise of very few, Robin Hood was an unmitigated disaster. A 15% Rotten Tomatoes score and a box office haul of just $86 million summed up the misguided venture in microcosm. However, for reasons that simply cannot be explained, the historical actioner is making its way back up the Netflix most-watched list, with FlixPatrol revealing that the ye olde disaster has re-entered the most-watched list.