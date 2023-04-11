An infamous tale of scantily-clad debauchery indulges in another wild weekend on streaming

For a lot of people, Zola first got on their radar for being the movie based on a viral Twitter thread, which is nothing if not an inventive way of gathering attention in the online age.

Based on the antics of Aziah “Zola” King and the subsequent Rolling Stone article that emerged in the aftermath, Taylour Paige plays the title role of a part-time stripper who finds herself heading off on a trip to Florida after being convinced by her best friend that it’ll be totally worth it when they come back loaded full of cash.

via A24

Of course, things don’t exactly go according to plan, with the duo finding themselves way over their heads as events and circumstances both conspire to spiral out of control. Well beyond being a gimmick – which was an accusation it was always going to be fending off given its origins – Zola ended up being deemed as one of the year’s best black comedies.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88 percent score, streaming subscribers have now welcomed the raucous exotic dancers into their lives, with the film having pitched up as one of the most-watched films on the ViaPlay charts this week, per FlixPatrol.

It might be movie about strippers, but if it’s not a stripper movie if that makes sense, so anyone expecting a scantily-clad spin on The Hangover may not end up getting what they were hoping for, even if there’s a whole lot more going on under the surface that makes it worth a watch.