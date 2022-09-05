Seth MacFarlane is one of the modern masters of comedy — especially considering his hilarious mega-hit series Family Guy has run for over 20 seasons. Amidst the Fox sitcom’s highly-publicized success, MacFarlane turned his attention slightly to cinematic comedy when he made his directorial debut with 2012’s smash hit comedy Ted. With the film’s success, MacFarlane followed up with 2015’s far inferior sequel, Ted 2.

In Ted 2, Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as John Bennett — a Bostonian with a strong connection to his pint-sized teddy bear Ted. From the Thunder Buddies engaging in scuba diving activities to exploring further foul-mouthed scenarios, MacFarlane aimed to capitalize on the original’s commercial and critical success. Joining Wahlberg in the star-studded cast are Amanda Seyfried, Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Bart, John Slattery, and Morgan Freeman, who individually deliver unforgettable performances.

Despite MacFarlane’s plans to recreate the original’s success, no-nonsense critics were essentially having none of it. And while Ted 2 undoubtedly stands as a box office victory, its less-than-favorable 44 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes signifies its inability to meet the acclaim of its humorous predecessor.

Still, where there is an overabundance of satirical comedy and celebrity cameos, there are eagle-eyed streaming subscribers that are present to thoroughly enjoy the content — with many spending their weekends watching the comedic sequel. As per FlixPatrol, Ted 2 jumped double-digit spaces over the weekend to sneak into Amazon Prime’s most-watched films, with the follow-up sequel performing well in a variety of countries around the world.