An influential sci-fi trilogy is leaving Hulu at the worst possible time

After becoming one of the most iconic films franchises of the late ’90s and early 2000s, The Matrix is about to undergo a resurgence with the December release of The Matrix Resurrections. What’s notable for fans of the franchise is that the latest film will be a continuation of the story and not a reboot.

Luckily for fans eager to revisit the old films and news fans looking to catch up, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions are available to stream on Hulu. That gives fans more than enough time to watch the trilogy before the fourth film comes out on December 22. However, fans will need to catch up soon.

The Matrix trilogy is set to leave Hulu on December 31. That gives fans about a week after the new film comes out to watch all the old films. There should be a lot of interest surrounding those films and there is a bit of cushion to watch them before they leave Hulu.

The Matrix was once one of the most popular movie franchises around, but the lackluster critical reception of the third film derailed it. The Matrix Revolutions received just a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes and the Wachowski sisters haven’t directed a critically acclaimed film since.

The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the franchise to be directed by only one of the two sisters as Lana Wachowski is helming the project on her own. It’s been 18 years since the last film was released, so it will be fascinating to see if Wachowski can reclaim some of the magic of the first film after such a long time away.