An intensely acclaimed intergalactic terror endorsed by Stephen King strikes fear into the heart of the Disney Plus Top 10

A glowing endorsement from Stephen King isn’t necessarily something that’s restricted entirely to good movies, but writer and director Brian Duffield definitely deserves the praise handed his way by the titan of terror after No One Will Save You made a splash among critics and streaming subscribers alike.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an approval rating of 79 percent, the subversive hybrid of alien invasion story and home invasion thriller somehow manages to both lean into and knock down the expectations instilled in viewers by almost a century of tales revolving around little green men in UFOs.

© 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Backed by a tour-de-force performance from Kaitlyn Dever, the almost entirely wordless genre-bender is sure to become a staple of midnight viewings everywhere, with cult classic status almost assuredly guaranteed. The 20th Century Studios production has gathered massive momentum on streaming, too, where it can be found as the highest-ranked original feature on the entirety of the Disney Plus charts.

Per FlixPatrol, No One Will Save You is the eighth top-viewed title on the platform’s worldwide watch-list, and ringing appraisals from King and Guillermo del Toro to name but two is sure to convince even the most ardent of skeptics that the ambitiously singular intergalactic adventure is well worth tracking down.

Duffield has proven his chops for upending the norms several times over throughout his tenure as a writer, director, and producer, so it was inevitable that something as seemingly straightforward as “aliens descend on a small town with abduction on the brain” turned out to be something so familiar and fresh at the same time.