An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees

We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.

And yet, that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend, with the Indonesian sensation having become the latest tale of blood, guts, gore, and things that go bump in the night to make an unlikely splash on Disney’s streamer. As per FlixPatrol, the acclaimed phenomenon has been rising steadily up the ranks since being made available in many overseas territories, and it could yet find even more favor and fortune by this time on Monday.

via RLJE

Tara Basro’s Rini takes center stage in the story, with her family almost broken beyond repair from a physical, mental, and financial perspective. Following her mother’s death, Rini discovers the matriarch was infertile, but had managed to have children by joining a Satanic cult and literally making a deal with the devil. However, with our protagonist’s own child about to turn seven years old, the cult are looking to claim what they believe to be rightfully theirs as part of the dark bargain.

Satan’s Slaves sold more tickets than any other Indonesian movie in 2017, as well as any other local horror in history up to that point, while it also debuted at the top of the Hong Kong box office when rolling out across the world to 42 different countries, which ultimately saw it earn in excess of $16 million globally on a budget of just $150,000.

That’s without even mentioning a 91 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, either, so Satan’s Slaves comes bearing great pedigree to hook Disney Plus crowds.