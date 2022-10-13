The Kevin Feige anti-leak machine just might have malfunctioned, and though the possible reveal in question would be welcome to the point that a spoiler wouldn’t be a negative development, Marvel Studios has good reason for their “no exceptions” approach to spoilers.

But at the end of the day, we’re all human; in an interview with Total Film Magazine (per The Direct), Tenoch Huerta, who will be portraying Namor the Sub-Mariner in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, divulged his hopes for getting the mutant ruler of the Talocan to appear in more MCU projects.

“I want more zeroes in my contract! No, I’m joking. I mean, the mythology around Namor is huge. You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story or whatever.”

Such hopes have caused some to speculate on whether this means that Namor will survive the events of Wakanda Forever, as the actor’s hopes for more Namor appearances might indicate that the character will be able to show up in such projects (read: be alive for) in the first place.

On the one hand, it would be extremely surprising to see Namor meet his end in the same movie he made his MCU debut in; the character is one of the most important in Marvel’s legendary gallery, having first appeared back in the 1930s and holding the title of Marvel Comics’ first mutant. With so much history and prevalence packed into Namor, killing him off would be as senseless as it would be rage-inducing. Huerta’s hopes for future projects might just suggest something that most of us already expected of a character such as Namor.

On the other hand, one must keep in mind that death is a very loose concept in the MCU; one just needs to glance at the plight of Loki to understand that. So, perhaps Namor could also find himself in a situation where he dies during Wakanda Forever, but winds up back on the screen via one of the many ways to circumvent death in the world of the MCU, or perhaps by way of a prequel series.

Either way, all eyes are on Nov. 11 as we await the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters.