An offbeat road trip story hits the highway to reckon with the sins of the past on Netflix’s global Top 10

Not every Netflix smash hit has to be an expensive blockbuster, a serial killer thriller, or a high concept fantasy steeped in fascinating lore, although history has shown that it certainly helps. However, the recent ascension of All the Places has highlighted that variety is truly the spice of life, with the offbeat road trip adventure currently one of the platform’s biggest hits.

Per FlixPatrol, the Spanish-language dramedy has been putting pedal to the metal and accelerating up the global charts for the last several days, and it now ranks as the seventh top-viewed feature among subscribers around the world. It might not be seizing any headlines, but there’s clearly enough in the tank to entice paying customers to hit play once they’ve stumbled upon it.

The story is an eminently simple one, with two siblings who haven’t seen each other for 15 years reconnecting under the most unfortunate of circumstances at their father’s funeral. From there, they decide to mend fences the only way they know how; by fulfilling a lifelong dream to hop onto a pair of motorcycles and take an expansive road trip throughout Mexico.

Sins of the past will be reckoned with, burned bridges will be rebuilt, and it’ll all resolve itself in a nice happy bow by the time the credits come up. Anyone who’s even seen a vaguely similar film will be entire aware of how things are going to pan out in the end, but sometimes cinematic comfort food is the perfect meal at exactly the right time.