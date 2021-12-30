An offensively bad comedy cracks the Netflix most-watched list

Tyler Perry is an accomplished actor, writer, director, playwright, and producer, owns his own production company and studio lot that’s housed countless film and television productions, and is a self-made billionaire.

There’s no other way around it: the dude is as talented, hardworking, and successful as they come. However, we can’t help but wonder why the hell he keeps foisting Madea upon us when the character ran out of creative and critical gas a long time ago. Oh, that’s right, because the movies kept making inexplicable amounts of money.

Perry has played the role in eleven stage plays, an animated movie, an in-character book, three guest appearances on different sitcoms, twelve movies, and a nationwide comedy tour ⏤ and he’s still not done. In what was either an announcement or a terrifying threat, he revealed earlier this year that Madea is on her way to Netflix.

As chance would have it, A Madea Family Funeral has wormed its way onto the platform’s most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol. It hits all of the boxes you’d expect, because it made over $75 million at the box office on a $20 million budget while simultaneously being panned by critics, ultimately going on to earn seven nominations at the Razzies, with Perry being shortlisted in three separate acting categories.