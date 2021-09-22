An Old Johnny Depp Film Is Having A Streaming Resurgence

Some films become associated with a specific season. It might be due to its story or its general aesthetic, but somehow the film becomes one that everyone watches at a certain time of year. No film screams “Halloween season” more than Johnny Depp’s classic Edward Scissorhands, and since Halloween is right around the corner, the film is shooting up on streaming charts.

According to Flixpatrol, Edward Scissorhands is currently the 9th most popular film on Hulu, meaning that hundreds of people are diving back into the cult classic.

Edward Scissorhands tells the story of Edward. Rather than being born, Edward was created by an inventor who raised and homeschooled Edward before his untimely passing. However, this passing meant that Edward was left unfinished, having large scissor blades instead of actual hands.

Years later, Peg Boggs, an Avon saleswoman, turns up at the gothic castle where Edward lives in solitude. Peg takes Edward in and introduces him to her family, including her husband Bill and their kids, Kevin and Kim. However, the neighbors in their leafy suburban community are initially scared of Edward, and Edward is confused by the modern world, causing many problems for everyone.

The movie was released in 1990 and was directed by legendary director Tim Burton and co-written by Burton and Caroline Thompson. It’s often considered the quintessential Tim Burton film, perfectly encapsulating his taste for idiosyncratic and slightly off-kilter set designs that fuse gothic overtones with pastiches of American suburbia. The whole package is wrapped together with a beautiful soundtrack courtesy of long-time Burton collaborator Danny Elfman. The soundtrack is just as memorable as the film itself and features several lush pieces that are both spooky and whimsical at the same time, making it the perfect accompaniment to the film.

The movie also features an all-star cast, containing big names from the time. It also features several actors who became a big deal in Hollywood. Johnny Depp puts in a showstopping performance as Edward, perfectly capturing the young boy’s fear and desire to please those around him. A young Winona Ryder puts in an excellent performance as Kim, the teenage daughter of the Boggs family. Additionally, Vincent Price shines as Edward’s creator.

The film did exceptionally well when it was released, earning $86.02 million at the box office⏤a stunning success when you consider that it only cost $20 million to make. Critics and viewers raved about it, with many declaring that it was the best movie of the year. In fact, the movie’s popularity hasn’t waned. It still holds a 90% critic score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and theatrical reruns of the film are still extremely popular.

Edward Scissorhands is a classic film that shows how good of an actor Johnny Depp is, especially when he is given the right direction. In someone else’s hands, this story could have been a generic, mean-spirited freak show. But thanks to Depp’s sensitive portrayal and Burton’s unique eye for visuals, Edward Scissorhands remains a grand fairy tale about acceptance of both others and yourself.