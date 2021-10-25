An Old Pandemic Movie Is Making A Comeback On Streaming

Spooky season inspires horror buffs of all kinds to binge and re-discover beloved scary movies across several sub-genres. While some films are definitely more “horror” than others — scary can mean different things to different people.

One genre of horror that seems to hit a little close to home these days is movies focused on pandemics/outbreaks. While some feed off into zombie territory, others focus on viruses and their effects on the population.

Many movie and tv buffs have voiced their varying opinions about the pandemic injecting itself into entertainment via some of our favorite series over the last year; however, films like Outbreak happened long before the COVID-19 pandemic. So while some tune into tv shows and movies to get away from the everyday stress, there’s a pull for others in entertainment that sees other people dealing with and working through pandemic situations.

One of those films is a Hulu and Amazon Prime video hit and stars Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo, and Kevin Spacey. Outbreak is a pandemic film that focuses on a viral outbreak called Motaba discovered in the jungle. It’s been in the top 10 most popular movies on Hulu in particular for two days now according to stats from FlixPatrol.

Outbreak 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The synopsis for Outbreak is as follows:

A dangerous airborne virus threatens civilization in this tense thriller. After an African monkey carrying a lethal virus is smuggled into the U.S., an outbreak occurs in a California town. To control the spread of the disease, a team of doctors is brought in that includes a contagious disease expert and his ex-wife. Once the Army intervenes to handle the situation, though, the doctors must fight against the clock to save the town and its residents.

A true survival story and a race against the clock; who is strong enough to fight the virus? Who will find out its origins and discover tools to help its victims?

If you want to finish out your Halloween binge-watching with a pandemic film, here’s your chance. You can stream Outbreak on Hulu and Amazon Prime video now.