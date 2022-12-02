An opinion-splitting horror embraces the sins of its past to start a new cult on Netflix

Horror movies tend to be given a much longer leash by fans than critics, with gorehounds and lovers of things that go bump in the night usually more willing to put their criticisms to one side in the name of having a good time. However, The Lodge turned that concept on its head, with the psychological chiller skewering the typical argument that audiences are the forgiving bunch.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the intensely nightmarish chamber piece holds a Certified Fresh score of 74 percent from 180 reviews, which indicates serious acclaim for a relatively inexpensive and under-the-radar horror. However, the film’s user rating is barely above average at 51 percent, which is a turn-up for the books that we don’t see happen all that often.

Regardless of where the consensus lies, though, The Lodge has put its opinion-splitting nature to one side in order to stake out a top spot on the Netflix charts. As per FlixPatrol, the unsettling and eerie hybrid of twisted family fable, cult conversion story, and blood-drenched slasher has landed on the streaming service’s global most-watched rankings.

Anchored by a career-best performance from Riley Keough, the actress plays the new (and much younger) girlfriend of Richard Armitage’s patriarch, who takes his beau and two children to a remote winter cabin for the holidays. When he heads off for work, things take a turn for the sinister, as it shockingly turns out that putting the sole survivor of a cult-induced massacre in charge of young kids who barely know the woman proves to be a bad idea.