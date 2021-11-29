A classic movie is proving more popular than its brand-new reboot on Disney Plus — just in time for Christmas.

With the festive season now upon us, audiences are raiding streaming for all the best Christmas and Christmas-adjacent content. Over on the Mouse House’s platform, for instance, the Home Alone movies are currently reigning supreme. But this November’s Home Sweet Home Alone is failing to beat out the 1990 original.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Home Sweet Home Alone is the fourth most popular film on D+ in the United States this Monday. That’s pretty impressive, but the first Home Alone is finding even more love — currently in second place on the top 10 chart, behind only Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. What’s more, hot on the heels of Sweet Home Alone, in fifth position is 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. It’s feasible that the earlier sequel could rise above it as the week draws on.

The sixth entry in the home invasion comedy series, HSHA stars Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates as Max Mercer, who’s accidentally left behind when his family go on vacation. So far, so Kevin McCallister. The twist to the formula comes in the form of burglars Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, who are just trying to retrieve their lost family heirloom from the Mercers’ home. Kenan Thompson, Aisling Bea and Chris Parnell also feature.

It was a no-brainer for Disney to reignite the franchise following the Fox takeover, but it’s debatable whether they managed to capture the magic of the Macauley Culkin movies. Reviews have been pretty savage, with the reboot sitting at a paltry 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s performing perfectly well on D+, but it appears there’s no besting the original entry in the kids-vs-crooks saga.

All six Home Alone movies are available to stream on Disney Plus in the US and many other territories.