An Oscar-winning fantasy epic mired in controversy desperately fights for streaming survival

On the surface, a $120 million blockbuster directed by one of the most inventive filmmakers of the modern era that rung up $609 million at the box office and won four Academy Awards from 11 nominations would seem like the sort of thing to be largely immune from backlash, criticism, and controversy, but Ang Lee’s Life of Pi wasn’t quite so lucky.

Even though CGI was one of the most integral components in creating the stunning literary adaptation, the company behind the visual effects was forced to file for bankruptcy just months after Life of Pi‘s release. This led to protests and demonstrations, with Lee coming under fire for his failure to acknowledge their contributions on the awards circuit.

via 20th Century Fox

In terms of flesh-and-blood creations, an investigation into the production claimed that the film had mistreated animals on set, with PETA also getting in on the act by leaking a video that showed the animal trainer whipping a tiger nearly 20 times, which led to animal cruelty charges being filed. Not quite the reputation you’d expect a critical and commercial sensation to attain once the dust has settled, but it hasn’t deterred streaming subscribers from revisiting the elegiac adventure of survival against all odds.

Per FlixPatrol, Life of Pi has ensured its survival by clambering on a tiny little boat and sailing directly towards the upper reaches of the Rakuten rankings, more than a decade after blowing minds and warming hearts through its combination of impeccable visuals, emotional storytelling, and a sense of whimsy that completely and utterly belies the backlash that ended up emerging from behind the scenes once the trophy cabinet had already been filled.