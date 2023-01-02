An Oscar-winning historical epic abandons the war effort to return home on streaming

Very few of the historical epics to emerge in the aftermath of Ridley Scott’s game-changing Gladiator managed to replicate the critical and commercial success of the movie that reignited the boom, but Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain came close in terms of awards season recognition.

The writer and director’s adaptation of Charles Frazier’s novel of the same name was held in a lot higher esteem than its 70 percent Rotten Tomatoes score would indicate, a surprisingly low number for what proved to be a regular contender for almost every major trophy going in Hollywood.

Renée Zellweger may have scooped Cold Mountan‘s only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, but the film was also shortlisted for an additional five Oscars, while it additionally landed eight nominations from the Golden Globes, and no less than 12 from the BAFTAS.

A lukewarm box office haul of $173 million against a $79 million budget saw it fall out of favor pretty quickly among audiences, though, but 20 years on from its initial release and the stirring Civil War drama has made a comeback on streaming. Per FlixPatrol, the emotionally powerful and undeniably visceral examination of the cost of war has trekked across the frozen wilds to set up shop on the Sky Showtime most-watched rankings.

Jude Law’s injured Confederate soldier deserts his men and heads back to the South, where he’s hoping to be reunited with his wife. However, things are nowhere near as straightforward as that, leading to a sweeping tale of devotion and determination set against some stunning imagery and pulse-pounding visuals.