An Oscar-winning horror that made a killing at the box office doesn’t quite fit the criteria for being ‘overlooked’

There are plenty of movies out there that fully deserve to be labeled as underrated, overlooked, unsung, or any other similar verbiage you can think of, but Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow definitely isn’t one of them.

It may not be spoken about in the same reverent tones as the filmmaker’s finest efforts from behind the camera, but based on the fact it was a certifiable smash hit and unqualified success on every level, a Reddit thread stating the case for it being something of a forgotten rough diamond doesn’t hold very much water at all.

via Paramount

The $70 million supernatural fable raked in over $200 million at the global box office, holds a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 70 percent to go along with its even better 80 percent audience approval rating, won an Academy Award for Best Art Direction in amongst three nominations in total, and endures as a perennial favorite among Burton die-hards and casual horror connoisseurs alike.

Of course, one of the most repeatedly frustrating and borderline irritating tropes of online culture is the “am I the only one?” sentiment, but in this case the original poster very much is. Unless the goalposts have been drastically moved, then it’s impossible to call a widely-acclaimed, commercially successful, and Oscar-winning blockbuster anything other than a blatant victory for all involved.

Sleepy Hollow is very good, but overlooked? Not a chance, and the comments and replies fully echo that thought, which is understandable when it’s easy among the top tier of Burton’s filmography.