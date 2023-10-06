An overblown and polarizing epic that reunited the stars of an all-time great for the sake of a turgid flop averts streaming annihilation

For talking’s sake, let’s say you asked somebody to name their favorite historical epic that features Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif among the cast. For 99.9 percent of people, the simple answer is one of the greatest movies of all-time, Lawrence of Arabia. However, there’s a slight chance that the other 0.1 percent could plump for One Night with the King, even though it’s the wrong answer.

44 years after sharing the screen in David Lean’s timeless classic that became one of the most important and influential films in the history of cinema, scooped seven Academy Awards from 10 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, and cast a shadow over the entire genre forevermore, O’Toole and Sharif were reunited in a Biblical tale that flopped spectacularly after failing to recoup even its modest $20 million budget from theaters and was widely-panned to the tune of a 19 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Image via 8x Entertainment

On the other side of the coin, over 25,000 users of the aggregation site have seen its audience approval rating swell to a remarkable 78 percent, and there’s a whole new batch of streaming subscribers in the midst of deciding which camp they fall into after FlixPatrol revealed the long-forgotten feature to be one of the most-watched titles on iTunes heading into the weekend.

Released in some markets as Princess of Persia because video games, maybe, the story finds Tiffany Dupont’s Hadassah welcomed into the harem of Luke Goss’ King Xerxes, who holds his own ambitions of widespread genocide. Naturally, the freshly-minted Queen Esther won’t stand for it, and steps up to the plate in order to save her people from extinction. A second wind it may have, but Lawrence of Arabia it is not.