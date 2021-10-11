An Overlooked Box Office Bomb Is Rising Up The Streaming Ranks

Tom Ford is best known for the high-end fashion label that bears his name, but he made a surprisingly smooth and widely acclaimed transition into filmmaking, with both of his directorial efforts so far generating plenty of praise from critics and some awards season recognition for good measure.

Tragic literary adaptation A Single Man saw Colin Firth nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, while he won a BAFTA, so it was clear Ford knew how to draw out a great performance. That vein continued in his sophomore effort Nocturnal Animals, even if it bombed at the box office after earning just $34 million.

The cast features Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer and more, with the plot following a successful art gallery owner who stumbles upon a manuscript written by her first husband, which leads to her confronting some disturbing truths from her past.

The ensemble are uniformly excellent, with Shannon standing out and garnering an Oscar nod, but the psychological noir thriller has been largely lost to the sands of time since releasing in November 2016. However, it’s putting in a strong showing on HBO Max as per FlixPatrol, having managed to crack the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list.