An Overlooked Dwayne Johnson Film Is Stealing Fans’ Hearts On Streaming

Dwayne Johnson‘s film Pain & Gain has found new life on streaming.

The 2013 thriller is currently a top ten film on various apps, including Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, and IMDb, according to FlixPatrol. On Netflix, Pain & Gain is widely popular in Cyprus, Denmark, Ireland, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. While on iTunes, those in Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Dominican Republic, and Greece are heavily tuning into the glossed-over movie.

As for Hulu and IMDb, the country where Pain & Gain dominates the top ten spot is in the United States. Pain & Gain, which is inspired by a true story, follows the life of Danny Lupo (Mark Wahlberg), the manager of Sun Gym, who decides to extort individuals to reach his dream. To reach his goal, Lupo recruits two accomplices. The trio then kidnaps a businessman and persuades them to sign over the rights to their assets to the group of men. But things ultimately take a turn when the businessman survives the kidnapping and shares his experience with the authorities.

The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Ed Harris, Rob Corddry, Rebel Wilson, Ken Jeong, Bar Paly, Michael Rispoli, Tony Plana, and Emily Rutherfurd. Upon the film’s release, it generated $86.2 million worldwide compared to the $26 million budget.

Since then, Johnson starred in a handful of films, including Fast and Furious 6, Hercules, Moana, Furious 7, and Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson’s latest role is on Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot.

Pain and Gain is now streaming on Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, and IMDb.