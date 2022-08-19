An overlooked legal thriller with a murderous twist lawyers up on streaming

When you think of director Joe Johnson’s back catalogue, your mind will instantly wander to blockbuster effects-heavy extravaganzas like Jumanji, Jurassic Park III, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Wolfman. However, he does work with lower budgets from time to time, something that yielded 2014’s stellar thriller Not Safe for Work.

Max Minghella stars as an ambitious-if-lowly legal assistant, seeking to advance his career to the next level, with an impending case providing the ideal opportunity to take a step up the corporate later. Unfortunately, when leaving the building late at night he spots a suspicious exchange, before discovering there’s a hitman loose in the building that wants to erase any evidence of his existence.

From there, a deadly game ensues as the out of his depth paralegal tries to stay alive, alert his superiors and colleagues to the fact there’s a hired killer onsite, while trying to uncover and unravel the conspiracy that has ties to his firm’s major cases against a pharmaceutical company and a local crime family.

Despite boasting esteemed veteran Johnston behind the camera, as well as the might of Jason Blum’s Blumhouse as co-producers, Not Safe for Work came and went without barely anyone noticing. A fast-paced and brisk 70-minute diversion, Netflix subscribers have at least been drawn to its charms.

As per FlixPatrol, the unsung, overlooked, and completely forgotten caper has been quietly creeping up the platform’s viewership ranks as we head into the weekend, with a full-blown resurgence potentially on the cards for Not Safe for Work.