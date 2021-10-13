An Owen Wilson Film is Dominating Netflix Today

Owen Wilson‘s film Hall Pass has found new life on Netflix.

The romantic comedy, released in 2011, is currently in the top ten movies viewed on the steaming app in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. Hall Pass follows the lives of two married best friends, Rick (Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis), as they receive a free week from their wives to do whatever they want, no questions asked.

The sole reason behind the arrangement is that the men began to show signs of restlessness after being married for a long time. The wives, played by Jenna Fischer and Christina Applegate, wanted to help spice up their relationship, so they agreed to the plan. It ultimately takes a turn after the friends realize their expectations for the week contrasted from reality.

Hall Pass, which also stars Nicky Whelan, Alexandra Daddario and Alyssa Milano, wasn’t particularly well-received by fans and has a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the criticism, the film had surpassed its $36 million budget when it generated $83.2 million worldwide in theaters.

Following Hall Pass, Wilson and Sudeikis would later reunite in 2016 for the comedy Masterminds. It also starred Zach Galifianakis and Kristen Wiig.

Hall Pass is now streaming on Netflix.