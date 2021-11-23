An R-rated action movie is blasting away the competition on Disney Plus

Thanks to Hulu and the international STAR expansion, Disney now has the opportunity to debut a slew of R-rated film and television titles on streaming without harming the family-friendly image the company has worked so hard to cultivate for almost a century.

It’s also come at exactly the right time following the Mouse House’s acquisition of Fox, which has given the two streaming services under the Disney umbrella hundreds upon hundreds of new projects to roll out to subscribers with increasing regularity.

If somebody had told you when Disney Plus first launched in November 2019 that Terminator: Dark Fate would be one of the most-watched films on the platform two years later, you’d have probably laughed at them. And yet, that’s exactly what’s happened, with the box office bomb currently the fifteenth most-watched title in the library, as per FlixPatrol.

Fans were stoked for Terminator: Dark Fate thanks to the respective returns of James Cameron and Linda Hamilton, but casual audiences weren’t nearly as enthused. The sci-fi actioner lost $120 million, delivered the third failed reboot in a decade, and sent the franchise right back to square one all over again. Of course, much like the iconic title hero would say, it’ll be back eventually.