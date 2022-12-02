An R-rated adaptation dubbed ‘Netflix’s sexiest ever’ is hitting the platform this week

Just because the family-friendly Christmas season is upon us, doesn’t mean your viewing habits this December can’t get a little bit naughty. This is evidenced by the imminent release of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which has been dubbed ‘Netflix’s sexiest movie’ ever.

The film is based on a 1928 novel by English author D.H Lawrence, following the titular Lady Chatterley or as she was known before marriage, Connie Reid.

Connie is unhappy in her marriage to her husband Sir Clifford Chatterley after he was paralyzed from the waist down during World War I. Lucky for Lady Chatterley, the gamekeeper on her husband’s estate fulfills her desires.

Before you dismiss this movie for sounding like an early 20th-century 50 Shades of Grey knockoff, you should note that the movie has already found itself with the coveted Certified Fresh badge on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It is currently sitting on an impressive rating of 86 percent, which is incredible compared to a lot of Netflix originals.

As for our own thoughts on it, we thought it was decent, with the adaptation leaning a little more into the conventional approach, and also highlighted the film’s concerns with intellectual fulfillment rather than passionate pursuits. In short, it’s got a story to tell beyond the sexy business. But the sexy is definitely there.

The film is directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, and stars Emma Corrin as Connie Reid, Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors, and Matthew Duckett as Clifford Chatterley.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover debuts on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2022.