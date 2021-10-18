An R-Rated Movie Is Dominating Disney Plus

Since Hulu isn’t available in many international territories, Disney introduced the STAR expansion to the company’s streaming service, which allows subscribers to watch a bevvy of titles acquired by the Mouse House following its acquisition of Fox.

As a result, countless R-rated movies are now available to stream under the Disney Plus banner, and one of them is making a real splash on the most-watched list. Ahead of prequel The King’s Man coming to theaters in December, Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle is currently one of the 25 most-watched titles on the platform, as per FlixPatrol.

Taron Egerton’s second outing as Eggsy lost some of the surprise factor that made the original such a surprise smash hit, and it definitely runs for a lot longer than it needed to at 141 minutes, but it still manages to deliver an entertaining enough espionage blockbuster that never allows its tongue to come too far out of its cheek.

A 51% Rotten Tomatoes score and 64% audience rating was a hefty drop from the adulation that greeted Kingsman, but that hasn’t stopped the gratuitously violent and foul-mouthed The Golden Circle from finding a new lease of life on the most family-friendly streamer out there.