An unassuming mystery thriller becomes Netflix’s biggest movie after breaching the Top 10 in 89 countries

Securing the coveted number one spot on Netflix’s global charts is typically the rarefied air of splashy originals boasting high concepts and an abundance of star power. However, even with Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2 having debuted yesterday, Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover has handily ascended to the summit.

As per FlixPatrol, the fast-paced technological tale of accidental terror has secured a Top 10 spot in 89 countries since being added to the library, and has instantly reached the summit in 21 of them. That’s a phenomenal return for such an under-the-radar feature, especially one that hasn’t exactly been greeted with universal praise.

via Netflix

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Takeover currently holds a middling user rating of 43 percent, while its IMDb average is only slightly higher at a perfectly acceptable 5.2/10. Nonetheless, subscribers across the world have taken director Annemarie van de Mond’s timely feature to their hearts, even if Sherlock’s little sister should be gunning for its position by this time tomorrow.

Holly Mae Brood stars as self-proclaimed “ethical hacker” Mel Bandison, who unintentionally shuts down a criminal network while dealing with a data breach on a self-driving bus. From there, she suddenly finds herself framed for a murder she’s not guilty of, forcing her on the run while the bad guys and the authorities try to chase her down and bring her to justice.

Of course, she’ll need to prove her innocence before she can consider turning herself in, and looking at how well The Takeover has been performing already, there’s evidently a whole heap of at-home audiences desperate to find out how the situation resolves itself.