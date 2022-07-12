An unbearably intense survival thriller fails to escape the streaming charts

The humble survival thriller is a subgenre that always holds broad appeal if the premise is eye-catching enough to draw attention, and while it barely scored much of a release to speak of, 2018’s unbearably intense 10×10 came packing a doozy.

Luke Evans, who has to be regarded as one of the most underrated actors in the industry when it comes to the highly specific talent of playing disarmingly charming and sleazy assholes with a hidden agenda, headlines the bare-bones independent feature as the seemingly-unassuming Robert Lewis, who of course turns out to be a disarmingly charming and sleazy asshole with a hidden agenda.

via Vertical Entertainment

Kidnapping Kelly Reilly’s Cathy in broad daylight, the audience is left to wonder what the meek flower shop owner has done to deserve being held in captivity. As it turns out, Robert is convinced she’s harboring a dark secret from her past that she’s tried to keep hidden, and the best way to extract it is by keeping her confined in a soundproof cell of the titular dimensions.

10×10 drew above average reviews from critics, and can currently be found holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67 percent, but it’s only now managed to break free from its shackles to find renewed success on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric and rapidly-paced 88-minute exercise in nail-biting escalation has charted on the iTunes global rankings, where it’ll no doubt leave viewers clamoring for wide open spaces and deep breaths of fresh air from the second the credits begin to roll.