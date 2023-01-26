An unbelievably sinister new viral horror sensation is already considered one of the year’s best

Without question, horror fans are constantly on the edge of their seats awaiting the next mind-melting project that will leave the entire fandom in complete shock. And with a year as dominant as 2022 proved to be for the realm of cinematic horror, that feat almost seems less likely in 2023. As it turns out, however, a wide-eyed new genre feature is already making waves across the fandom, with many regarding the pulse-pounding flick as the best that 2023 has to offer — and we’re only in January.

The film in question would be The Outwaters — a fresh-faced cosmic horror experience that entraps our wildest nightmares and conveys such on the big screen. The upcoming movie is set to showcase filmmaker Robbie Banfitch’s unique talents, with the director borrowing inspiration from horror hits like The Blair Witch Project and Willow Creek.

But before the much-anticipated project even releases in theaters, its impact at various film festivals has skyrocketed its popularity online — where a large portion of horror fans have celebrated and applauded the film’s terrifying vibe and long-lasting impression.

With the location set in the Mojave Desert, this eloquent Twitterer describes the film as a “mesmerizing trip,” and as one of the strongest horror contenders of 2023.

THE OUTWATERS is a mesmerizing trip into the phantasmagoric. It gleefully dances around violence – giving you only fleeting glimpses of the horrors that await you in the desert. Before fully immersing you into the dark pits of hell.



In other words. Don't miss this. pic.twitter.com/eeBV1pGxQ1 — Jose Cañas (@josecanas20) January 25, 2023

Really hoping The Outwaters and @RobbieBanfitch get the same response and popularity as something like Skinamarink or Terrifier 2. It deserves it! 🙌🏻 — Andrew Platt (@AndrewCPlatt) January 25, 2023

The Outwaters is going to be on many best of the year lists at the end of 2023. I can’t wait to see it in on the big screen in theaters and hope all of you do the same! https://t.co/zTgbK18LQr — maxwell j (@horror2themax) January 11, 2023

Not much is known about the upcoming film, other than that it focuses on a group of friends who explore the desert to shoot the perfect music video. However, the group of travelers soon realize that they are not alone — with a vengeful and ominous phenomenon hiding out in the shadows. And if that doesn’t make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, then we don’t know what will.

The Outwaters releases in limited theaters on Feb. 9.