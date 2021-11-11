An Unconventional Drama Has Crashed The Netflix Most-Watched List

You may know Rebecca Hall as the acclaimed actress just as capable lending her talents to big budget blockbusters and broad genre films as she is tackling prestige drama and period pieces, but she’s continually adding new strings to her bow.

In addition to a filmography that includes The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Iron Man 3, The Gift, The BFG, The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong and more, Hall has recently segued into directing, with her feature debut behind the camera having crashed straight into the Netflix most-watched list in fifth place, as per FlixPatrol.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga headline Passing as childhood best friends Reenie Renfield and Clare Belle, who drifted apart as they got older and began moving in different social and societal circles. However, their worlds come crashing to together when their lives become intertwined once again, this time once she learns Clare has been “passing” as a white woman.

Passing was shot in late 2019, but the pandemic has put paid to it getting a release before now, with Netflix ultimately stepping in to secure distribution rights. The film has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the cast and crew being praised for sensitively handling a delicate thematic balance, and audiences are clearly just as impressed.