An under-the-radar aquatic nightmare drowned in polarizing reactions resurfaces on the Netflix Top 10

Horror is a genre that tends to divide opinion like no other, with a vocal and passionate fanbase often more than enough to ensure that a franchise packed full of widely-panned installments keeps making money hand over fist. Even though it’s a standalone effort, The Deep House ended up turning the typical sentiment on its head.

On the surface, you’d imagine an atmospheric underwater terror that snagged an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 74 percent would see such surprising levels of critical enthusiasm reciprocated by its target audience. However, viewers were left less than impressed by what co-directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury had to offer, with its approval rating way down at 34 percent.

via Netflix

Despite being deemed half as good by the people who watched it compared to the people who wrote the reviews, The Deep House has nonetheless resurfaced as one of the freshest smash hits on Netflix. Per FlixPatrol, since being added to the library in multiple international markets on the first of the month, the deep sea nightmare has taken an even deeper breath to swim straight onto the Top 10 in half a dozen countries around the world.

It’s an easy watch at a lean and mean 85 minutes, following pair of YouTubers who get a great deal more than they bargained for when their exploration video turns into a full-blown descent into death and despair after they uncover a submerged home that served as the crime scene for a string of brutal atrocities, which might be why The Deep House has shaken off its reputation to surge on-demand.