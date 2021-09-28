An Underrated Eddie Izzard Film Is Trending On Netflix

Eddie Izzard is a comedy legend. She is responsible for many famous routines, including the infamous “Cake Or Death” joke. However, Izzard’s transition to the big screen hasn’t been easy, as while she’s had parts in popular films like Ocean’s Thirteen and Mystery Men, she’s also been in notorious flops like My Super Ex-Girlfriend and All the Queen’s Men.

However, right now, one of her more recent roles is shooting up the streaming charts. According to Flixpatrol, 2019’s Abominable is currently Netflix’s 26th most popular film this year, a stunning feat considering how much content is hosted on the service.

Abominable follows a teenage girl called Yi, a young girl who lives in Shanghai. One night, Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her home, and she decides to befriend the creature, naming it Everest. Yi realizes that the yeti needs to be reunited with its family atop Mt. Everest. So Yi gathers her friends Jin and Peng and the trio sets out on an epic adventure with Everest in tow. However, sinister forces want Everest for themselves, including zoologist Dr. Zara and Burnish, played by Izzard. Burnish is a wealthy business tycoon who wants to capture a yeti and use it for profit.

The movie was produced by DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio, and it was written and directed by Jill Culton. Alongside Izzard, many other big names lend their voices including, Chloe Bennet as Yi, Sarah Paulson as Dr. Zara, and Tsai Chin as Nai Nai.

Abominable is a fantastic outing for Izzard. While on the surface, it may look like a generic kid and monster adventure movie, it quickly becomes something more, and the fantastic animation helps turn this film into a family classic you’ll go back to time and time again.