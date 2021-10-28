An Underrated Kevin James Movie Joins Netflix Next Month

One of Kevin James‘ underappreciated comedic films will be making its way to Netflix next month.

Here Comes the Boom follows a character named Scott Voss (James) as he transitions from a college wrestler to a high school biology teacher. Once Voss is made aware of the school’s cutbacks and those who would be affected, including the music program, he decides to earn some money by becoming a mixed martial arts fighter in addition to his school job.

The film also stars Salma Hayek, Henry Winkler, Greg Germann, Joe Rogan, Gary Valentine, Jake Zyrus and Bas Rutten. Upon its release in 2012, the film received fair reviews and ultimately made $73.1 million worldwide, compared to the $42 million it took to create the movie.

Following the success of Here Comes the Boom, James went on to star in a stream of films and shows, including two sequels for separate franchises. The first sequel was Grown Ups 2, which also starred Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Selma Hayek. The second film was Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

As for TV, James has played in Kevin Can Wait with his King of Queens co-star Leah Remini from 2016-2018. The actor is currently starring in Netflix’s The Crew.

Here Comes the Boom is set to join Netflix on Nov. 20.