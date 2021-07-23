An Underrated Mark Wahlberg Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

There are a lot of Mark Wahlberg movies currently streaming, but one movie in particular is near the very top of Hulu at the moment.

Four Brothers, the 2005 film in which Wahlberg starred alongside Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund, is in the No. 2 spot worldwide on Hulu today, according to FlixPatrol. The movie only trails Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy’s Identity Thief on the streaming platform. Four Brothers had been creeping its way up the Hulu list over the past week, and it is in the top 15 movies on Hulu in the month of July.

The movie, which was directed by John Singleton, grossed more than $90 million at the box office against a $30 million budget. Critically, the movie was not a hit—it has a 52 percent Tomatometer score—but fans seemed to take to it, considering its 80 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Four Brothers, Wahlberg plays the role of Bobby Mercer, an ex-convict who returns home to Detroit after the murder of his adoptive mother. Bobby and his adoptive brothers Jeremiah (Benjamin), Angel (Gibson), and Jack (Hedlund) attempt to track down the murderer who shot and killed their mother in what appeared to be botched robbery of a convenience store.

The brothers soon find out, however, that the murder is linked to a gang lord, Victor Sweet (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who has risen to power in Detroit and effectively shut down Jeremiah’s construction company due to his immense influence with local politicians and law enforcement.

In 2010, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Paramount was considering a sequel to Four Brothers, although there was little news about any progress for many years. Gibson claimed on Instagram in November 2017 that the script for the sequel was almost done, but with nearly four years since that unconfirmed statement, it appears another Four Brothers is unlikely to happen.