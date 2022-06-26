An underwater religious sci-fi horror signals for a spot on the streaming Top 10

Plenty of movies have succeeded in taking elements from various genres and combining them into an effective stew, but when it goes wrong, the end result is the cinematic equivalent of chucking everything into a blender before throwing the unappealing goop at the nearest wall. Sadly, this year’s Immanence had a lot more in common with the latter than the former.

That’s not to say it isn’t an impressively ambitious feature from co-writer and director Kerry Bellessa, but it could have used plenty of refinement. A 3.4/10 rating on IMDb hints that even diehard fans of gonzo B-tier adventures weren’t left too impressed, but that hasn’t prevented Immanence from landing an unlikely spot on Hulu’s Top 10.

via Buffalo8

As per FlixPatrol, the unwieldy underwater adventure currently ranks as the ninth most-watched title on the platform’s charts, but it remains to be seen if subscribers have been won over by its unique charms. The plot finds a group of radio astronomers looking for extraterrestrial life, but they end up searching closer to home when a signal directs them to a location where a meteor recently crashed into the Bermuda Triangle.

Upon reaching their destination, science and faith are pitted against each other, with certain characters believing there’s alien shenanigans afoot, while others remain adamant that it’s all the doing of the devil. The premise is undoubtedly a doozy that’s loaded with potential, but the end result is a disappointing waste of a conceit that picked and mixed aspects of religion, horror, sci-fi, thriller, and more.