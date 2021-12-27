An undisputed festive favorite charts on multiple streaming platforms

The annual debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie has become a rather moot point, because the vast majority of people are fully aware that the action classic qualifies as a festive favorite, even though some folks still love to try and stir up a social media debate by acting like they’re the first person to come up with the wild and crazy theory.

Director John McTiernan even went to great lengths explaining why John McClane’s adventure in, on and around the Nakatomi Plaza is a Christmastime romp, which kind of draws a line under the whole thing. It also helps that Die Hard is arguably the single greatest action extravaganza to come out of Hollywood, so it’s re-watchable at any time of year.

Of course, Christmas tends to see the movie rebound in popularity on an annual basis, which has happened all over again in 2021. Not just that, but as per FlixPatrol, Die Hard is currently one of the top titles on multiple different streaming services.

Bruce Willis’ star-making vehicle currently sits on the most-watched lists of Amazon, Disney Plus, Google Play Movies and iTunes, while it’s currently number one on IMDb, so we can safely gather that Die Hard is bringing the annual good tidings we’ve come to expect.