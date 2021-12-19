An unexpected animation is taking Netflix by storm

Netflix has been making serious inroads into the animated market over the last couple of years, whether it’s developing projects from the ground up, or acquiring the distribution rights to movies produced by other studios.

Animal Crackers, festive favorite Klaus, The Willoughbys, America: The Motion Picture, Wish Dragon, Vivo, Back to the Outback, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines are just some of the titles to have found success on the most-watched list at various points, but it would be fair to say that Bilal: A New Breed of Hero is cut from an altogether different cloth.

The PG-13 effort was originally released in September 2016 in Dubai, and wouldn’t arrive in the United States until February 2018. Directed by Khurram H. Alavi and Ayman Jamal, the story focuses on the birth of Islam, taking place a thousand years ago with a boy dreaming of becoming a famed warrior being abducted and stolen away from his home.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje voices the title hero, with support coming from Ian McShane, voice acting legend Fred Tatasciore, American Pie veteran Thomas Ian Nicholas and more. It’s certainly an eclectic lineup, and an 85% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes would indicate that Bilal: A New Breed of Hero has gone down a storm with those to have seen it, which now includes an abundance of Netflix subscribers as per FlixPatrol.